Yash-starrer 'Toxic' in trouble as FIR filed against crew, HMT official over illegal tree felling for movie set

The FIR dated November 9 named KVN Monster Mind Creation, General Manager of Canara Bank and General Manager, HMT Limited. The FIR was registered after the range officer obtained permission from the 8th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

"About 443 acres of land was given to HMT as a gift. However, it was not denotified or de-reserved. The Supreme Court has repeatedly said that lands once declared as forest remain forest. HMT was given land to develop factories and create jobs. They have illegally sold 170 acres for Rs 333 acre.

Officials said Canara Bank has been booked because it has given the forest land, allegedly purchased from HMT, on lease to KVN Monster Mind Creation, the company which has been booked for the erecting the set.

HMT has been booked for illegally selling the forest land.