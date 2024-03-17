Yediyurappa in damage control mode, says efforts on to pacify Eshwarappa

BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that efforts were being made to pacify miffed leaders of the party, including former minister K S Eshwarappa.
Reacting to a query on Eshwarappa deciding to contest as Independent from Shimoga after his son was denied the Haveri ticket, Yediyurappa said, “The party leaders are holding talks with Eshwarappa and other rebels. The rebellion fire will be doused in a couple of days.”
“The dates for the Lok Sabha elections have been announced. There is a wave in favour of the BJP across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for the third time. We will win 25-26 seats in the state,” Yediyurappa said.
Modi has directed the party leaders and workers to give more attention to SC/STs, backward classes and youth.
Accordingly, the leaders will start campaigning from now, the former chief minister said.
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said Eshwarappa might have been upset over being denied the BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The party would pacify him, Joshi said.
National and local leaders have already initiated talks with Eshwarappa.
“I will also meet Eshwarappa soon. He is a senior leader in the party and he should not think of contesting the elections on his own over his son being denied the party ticket. It is common that people will be upset when they are denied a ticket. But the top brass of the party will solve the problem,” the union minister said.
(Published 16 March 2024, 22:41 IST)