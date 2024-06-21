Yoga with 'Yodha' held at Karnataka's Sasihithlu beach

Mangaluru: “Development is only possible when both yoga and aptitude come together, but our efforts are essential if both are to be fruitful. We should all join together and make new efforts in this new path to start a new era of development in ocean of possibilities that Dakshina Kannada offers,” newly elected MP Capt Brijesh Chowta stressed on Friday.

He was addressing a gathering during “Yoga with Yodha,” a unique programme, organised by MP on the sandy shores of Sasihithlu beach. He said; “Sasihithlu beach will be developed for adventure sports in the coming days. Efforts will be initiated to ensure that Sasihitlu beach gets a place in the country's tourism map."