Youth comes under chariot wheel, dies in Devarhippargi

Devarhippargi (Vijayapura district): A 24-year-old man died after he came under the wheel of a chariot during the 'rathotsava' of Gurusiddeshwara temple at B B Ingalagi village near here on Saturday evening.

Devendra Manohar Badiger (24) of the village lost control while pulling the chariot and came under the massive wooden wheel. He suffered grievous injuries and died en route to hospital. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic death of the local youth.