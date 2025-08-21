<p>Arkalgud (Hassan district): A craze for over speeding and creating reels allegedly claimed the life of a youth at Kabballikere village in Arkalgud taluk of Hassan district. The video clip of the mishap has gone viral on social media.</p><p>Ravi Kiran (20) of Venkate Gowdana Koppalu village has been identified as the deceased. According to the FIR, Kiran was returning from Ranganathaswamy temple at Kabbaligere Betta in the tractor, when it overturned due to over-speeding. The video has been shot by Ravi Kiran's friends. </p><p>The video clip shows Kiran riding the tractor at a high speed. But, he lost his balance and the tractor toppled over. He got stuck under the tractor, suffering serious injuries and died on the spot.</p><p>Konanur Police have registered a case. Post-mortem was conducted and the final rites conducted at V G Koppalu village on Thursday evening.</p>