Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Youth killed as tractor overturns while over speeding, filming reel in Hassan

The video clip shows Kiran riding the tractor at a high speed. But, he lost his balance and the tractor toppled over.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 16:30 IST
Karnataka NewsRoad accidentTractor

Follow us on :

Follow Us