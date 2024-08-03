Youth missing after bike falls into river Markendeya

Belagavi: A youth has gone missing while the another got saved after a bike in which they were crossing a flooded road near Kangrali KH village in Belagavi taluk fell into the river Markendeya on Saturday evening.

Omkar Arun Patil (23), a resident of Alatga village in Belagavi taluk, suspected to have been swept away and his sibling Jyotinath swam to safety.

Both were crossing the flooded road after getting their hair cut done when the incident took place.

Kakati police on getting information of the incident rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) P V Sneha rushed to the spot to aid the search operation.

NDRF team too has been summoned and search will continue through the night.