Kasargod people's forum to approach judiciary as legislatures fail to address district's health woes

Thiruvananthapuram: Accusing the Kasargod district administration and people's representatives for the lack of medical facilities in the district, a people's forum of the north Kerala district has decided to pursue legal course.
A meeting of Movement for Better Kerala - Kasargod (MBK), a people's forum of the district, decided to move court citing the hardships caused to the people due to the lack of medical facilities.
Owing to the lack of emergency care facilities in the district, people here depend on hospitals mostly in neighbouring Managluru in Karnataka or Kannur in Kerala for treatment. The delay in giving treatment has also led to the death of many, the latest victim being MBK active member A K Prakash's mother P V Ambujakshi.
She died the other day at a hospital in Mangaluru where she was under treatment for nearly four weeks after suffering brain hemorrhage. Incidentally, it happened a few days after MBK decided to move court.
"My mother's condition worsened as it took more than two hours to give emergency care to her. Owing to the unavailability of emergency medical care facilities in Kasargod, she was taken to Mangaluru," said Prakash.
MBK has been constantly urging the authorities to ensure proper medical care facilities in the district. The matter was even taken up with candidates of all political parties. But the challenge continues as the announcements made by the candidates during the earlier elections still remain on papers. Construction of the medical college announced ten years back is also left in the lurch and a hospital infrastructure set up by Tata group during Covid-19 surge has now become defunct.
Scores of endosulfan victims in the district who suffer from mental and physical deformities are also put to hardships owing to the lack of specialised treatment centres in the district.
Published 10 May 2024, 15:24 IST