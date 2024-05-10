Kasargod people's forum to approach judiciary as legislatures fail to address district's health woes

She died the other day at a hospital in Mangaluru where she was under treatment for nearly four weeks after suffering brain hemorrhage. Incidentally, it happened a few days after MBK decided to move court.

"My mother's condition worsened as it took more than two hours to give emergency care to her. Owing to the unavailability of emergency medical care facilities in Kasargod, she was taken to Mangaluru," said Prakash.

MBK has been constantly urging the authorities to ensure proper medical care facilities in the district. The matter was even taken up with candidates of all political parties. But the challenge continues as the announcements made by the candidates during the earlier elections still remain on papers. Construction of the medical college announced ten years back is also left in the lurch and a hospital infrastructure set up by Tata group during Covid-19 surge has now become defunct.

Scores of endosulfan victims in the district who suffer from mental and physical deformities are also put to hardships owing to the lack of specialised treatment centres in the district.