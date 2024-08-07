Kavach on Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata route to be operational by March 2025: Railway Minister

He added, "Besides, in another important development, the ministry has decided to invite tender for 3300 km-long Mumbai-Chennai and Chennai-Kolkata route as well as about 5000 km-long all automatic signalling sections. I think the tender process will be completed in another couple of months and installation will start from October 2024 onwards." Speaking about the enhancement in the installation capacity, Vaishnaw said when the installation work was initially started, the annual capacity was 1,000 km and today it has been ramped up to 4,000 km in a year.