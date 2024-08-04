'Kerala govt, Centre must be held accountable for Wayanad landslides,' say civic groups

Bengaluru: Stating that the state government of Kerala and the Union government have failed to implement recommendations to protect the Western Ghats as well as people, the National Working Group and River Valley Forum of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) said both should be held accountable for the Wayanad disaster.

In a statement endorsed by activists and experts, the alliance pointed to the "violation of the Gadgil Committee recommendations" by the Kerala government which permitted quarrying within a distance of 50 metres from human settlements, as against the Committee's stipulation of 100 metres.

"It is important to highlight that four years back, a high-level committee constituted by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) forewarned of landslides in the eastern slopes of the Western Ghats in Wayanad and recommended that 4,000 families be immediately shifted. It is a matter of extreme concern that the recommendations of this Committee were ignored, in a way, paving the way for the current tragedy," it said.