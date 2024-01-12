Acclaimed Jnanpith awardee M T Vasudevan Nair's veiled attack on Vijayan a shot in the arm for Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: The veiled attack of acclaimed writer and Jnanpith awardee M T Vasudevan Nair, which has been widely considered to be directed at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, has come as a shot in the arm for the opposition Congress in Kerala which has been also accusing Vijayan of dictatorship and enjoying hero worship.
Even as the CPM tried to make a counter move by maintaining that the writer had mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many from the socio-cultural field reiterated that it could be aimed at the Communist government of Kerala.
CPM mouthpiece in Kerala Deshabhimani daily carried a report that MT, as the writer is popularly known, had clarified that his remarks were not aimed at Vijayan or his government. But the writer did not give any clarification openly.
The row is over MT's remarks that Kerala's first Chief Minister and Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad never entertained hero worship. He also said that the philosophy that getting power was a greater opportunity to serve the people was buried long back and power could lead to totalitarianism. He made the remarks while sharing the stage with Vijayan at the Kerala Literature Festival at Kozhikode on Thursday.
Since Vijayan was often accused of following dictatorship and enjoying hero worship, the writer's remarks were widely considered to be targeted at Vijayan.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that MT had made sharp criticisms against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Instead of trying to reject it, the Communist party should try to make an introspection over it. He also flayed that many socio-cultural activists were remaining silent over the CPM government's misuse of power and attempts to suppress agitations. MT's words should be an eye opener to all those who were indulging in hero worship, he said.
Many known writers like N S Madhavan and K Satchidanandan said that MT's words should pave the way for introspection. Madhavan said that he wished that MT's words would prompt the Communist party to make an introspection. Writer Paul Zacharia said that hero worship has spoiled many leaders like Hitler.