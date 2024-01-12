Acclaimed Jnanpith awardee M T Vasudevan Nair's veiled attack on Vijayan a shot in the arm for Congress

CPM mouthpiece in Kerala Deshabhimani daily carried a report that MT, as the writer is popularly known, had clarified that his remarks were not aimed at Vijayan or his government. But the writer did not give any clarification openly.

The row is over MT's remarks that Kerala's first Chief Minister and Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad never entertained hero worship. He also said that the philosophy that getting power was a greater opportunity to serve the people was buried long back and power could lead to totalitarianism. He made the remarks while sharing the stage with Vijayan at the Kerala Literature Festival at Kozhikode on Thursday.

Since Vijayan was often accused of following dictatorship and enjoying hero worship, the writer's remarks were widely considered to be targeted at Vijayan.