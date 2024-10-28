Home
ADM's death: BJP workers stage protest march demanding CPI(M) leader Divya's arrest

The BJP workers sat on the road and raised slogans against the police and Divya, who is yet to make a public appearance after the alleged suicide of the ADM.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:10 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:10 IST
