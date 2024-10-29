ADM's death: Kerala court rejects anticipatory bail plea of CPI(M) leader Divya

<p>Kannur: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of CPI(M) leader P P Divya, who is accused of abetting the suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.</p><p>Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed, issued the order rejecting the plea filed by Divya, who is the former president of the Kannur district panchayat.</p>.ADM's death: BJP workers stage protest march demanding CPI(M) leader Divya's arrest.<p>Attending his send-off function allegedly uninvited on 14 October, Divya had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden approval.</p><p>The following day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur.</p>