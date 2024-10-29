Home
ADM's death: Kerala court rejects anticipatory bail plea of CPI(M) leader Divya

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed, issued the order rejecting the plea filed by Divya, who is the former president of the Kannur district panchayat.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 06:00 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 06:00 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)bail

