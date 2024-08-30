Amid Wayanad's devastation, couple reaffirms vows at landslide graveyard

The couple slowly walked out of the graveyard, holding each other's hands, with Shruthi murmuring to Jenson that they have to come back soon to replace the tombstone bearing a number with her mother's name, Sabitha. The landslides have claimed more than 200 lives and an equal number of body parts have been found at the disaster-hit sites of three villages and even from the Chaliyar river that runs along the district, about 470 kilometres from the capital, Thiruvananthapuram.