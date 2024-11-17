'Big Boss' participant Pareekutty held with MDMA, ganja in Kerala

<p>Idukki, Kerala: Actor-singer and <em>Big Boss</em> participant P S Fareeduddin was held for allegedly possessing banned narcotics, excise officials said here on Sunday.</p>.<p>The actor, popularly known as Pareekutty, and one of his friends were arrested with MDMA and ganja during a routine vehicle check at Pullikkanam in this hill district on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The actor has appeared in several films and participated in one of the seasons of the popular TV show <em>Big Boss</em>. He also has several followers on social media.</p>.Actor Kasthuri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad by Chennai police over 'anti-Telugu' remark.<p>"It was a routine vehicle check and we came across 10.50 grams of MDMA and 9 grams of ganja in the car in which they were travelling," a senior Excise official said.</p>.<p>He said the seized narcotics were of commercial quantity and would earn a punishment of imprisonment from 10 to 20 years.</p>.<p>The investigation is going on and the other details could be available after the probe, he said.</p>.<p>Both the actor and his friend were produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody, the excise sources added.</p>