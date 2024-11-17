Home
'Big Boss' participant Pareekutty held with MDMA, ganja in Kerala

P S Fareeduddin, popularly known as Pareekutty, and one of his friends were arrested with MDMA and ganja during a routine vehicle check at Pullikkanam in this hill district on Saturday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 15:44 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 15:44 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeDrugsBigg Boss

