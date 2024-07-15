Bird flu in Kerala: Year-long ban on poultry farming in Alappuzha under consideration

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the spread of bird flu, the Kerala government is reportedly considering a year-long ban on poultry farming in Alappuzha district.
Alappuzha is known for its duck farming and the Kuttanadan duck dishes are even a key tourist attraction.
Kerala animal husbandry minister J Chinchurani told reporters that the spread of virus even to crows, cranes and migratory birds was causing concerns and measures like year-long ban on poultry farming need to be considered as per the recommendation of an expert panel.
Over the last few years, Alappuzha has been witnessing bird flu and this year also massive culling of birds had to be undertaken in this district as well as nearby Kottayam district.
The move to impose a year-long ban on poultry farming could trigger resentment from poultry farmers.
Published 15 July 2024, 15:36 IST