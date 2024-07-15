Bird flu in Kerala: Year-long ban on poultry farming in Alappuzha under consideration

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the spread of bird flu, the Kerala government is reportedly considering a year-long ban on poultry farming in Alappuzha district.

Alappuzha is known for its duck farming and the Kuttanadan duck dishes are even a key tourist attraction.

Kerala animal husbandry minister J Chinchurani told reporters that the spread of virus even to crows, cranes and migratory birds was causing concerns and measures like year-long ban on poultry farming need to be considered as per the recommendation of an expert panel.