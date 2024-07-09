BJP gears up for Kerala local body polls with eye on 2026 assembly elections

At present BJP is in power at Palakkad municipality and around 20 panchayats in the state. BJP is the second largest party after the CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the CPM was trying to take revenge on those who voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Surendran's statement came in the backdrop of the attack by CPM leaders against Hindu-Ezhava community leaders as well as some Christian priests. The Hindu-Ezhava votes were generally considered as pro-left. But during the Lok Sabha polls there was considerable shift in Hindu-Ezhava votes towards the BJP.

CPM has more reasons to worry as BJP considerably increased vote shares even in CPM strongholds of Kannur, including the polling station of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The local body polls are considered as the beginning of the run-up for the 2026 assembly elections. BJP secured majority in 11 assembly segments in this Lok Sabha polls. Hence the party is trying to retain the trend.