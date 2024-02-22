BJP Kerala's promo song says corrupt government at the centre

Thiruvananthapuram: A promo song released by the BJP in Kerala says that the BJP government at the centre is corrupt.

The goof-up happened in a video song released as part of the ongoing Kerala yatra by BJP state president K Surendran. The song includes a call to the people to defeat the "government at the centre that is known for corruption."

The song, which was released a couple of days back, has been withdrawn after the goof-up came to light and it went viral on the social media.

While the party was yet to react to it, sources said that the song prepared during the 2014 election campaign targeting the UPA government was used for the video. The state leadership was learnt to have sought explanation from those concerned for the goof-up.

'Lunch with SC and ST leaders'

Meanwhile, a poster of the BJP state president's yatra also triggered a row as the programme schedule of February 20 stated that Surendran would be having lunch with 'SC and ST leaders'.

It triggered criticisms that the BJP's upper caste mindset was reflected in the poster.

Surendran said that certain sections that felt uncomfortable over the SC, ST communities coming close to the BJP were triggering unnecessary controversy.