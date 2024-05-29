Car 'pool' vlog lands Kerala Youtuber in trouble

Thiruvananthapuram: A vlogger in Kerala has landed in trouble for setting up a makeshift swimming pool in his vehicle by imitating a scene from the now running Malayalam film Aavesham.
The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Wednesday decided to suspend the registration of vlogger 'Sanju Techy's' vehicle and licence of the driver. The vlogger and others in the car will also be asked to do social service at the Alappuzha government medical college and to attend a training session on road rules.
The vlogger made a 'pool' inside his Tata Safari SUV using tarpaulin sheet and filled it with water, enacting scenes from the Fahadh Faasil-starrer film. In a video uploaded on YouTube he could be seen enjoying in the pool with his friends while the car was passing through a busy town in Alappuzha.
As the video went viral, the enforcement wing of the MVD swung into action and booked him.
He had also posted a video criticising the motor vehicles officials as well as those who criticised him. He said that he just did an experiment to entertain people, which was his job.
