Car 'pool' vlog lands Kerala Youtuber in trouble

The vlogger made a 'pool' inside his Tata Safari SUV using tarpaulin sheet and filled it with water, enacting scenes from the Fahadh Faasil-starrer film. In a video uploaded on YouTube he could be seen enjoying in the pool with his friends while the car was passing through a busy town in Alappuzha.

As the video went viral, the enforcement wing of the MVD swung into action and booked him.

He had also posted a video criticising the motor vehicles officials as well as those who criticised him. He said that he just did an experiment to entertain people, which was his job.