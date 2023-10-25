Case against vloggers, social media platforms for 'review bombing' of films in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police have registered a case against some vloggers and social media platforms for posting negative reviews of a recently released Malayalam film, with the alleged intention of extortion.

The first of its type case was registered close on the heels of the Kerala High Court taking serious note of concerns raised by filmmakers over 'review bombing' of films with the intention of extortion.

A bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran on Wednesday stressed the need for curbing negative reviews by anonymous sources and asked the Centre also to look into the matter. The Kerala police submitted that protocols to curb reviews with malicious interests were being put in place.

Kochi City police registered the case against nine persons, including vloggers and social media platforms YouTube and Facebook. The case was registered in connection with the negative review of the film 'Rahel Makan Kora' directed by Ubaini Ebrahim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan told DH that IPC section 385 for extortion and 120 (o) of Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance were invoked against the accused.

Mubeen Rauf, director of the recently released film 'Aaromalinte Adyathe Pranayam' had moved the High Court highlighting the adverse impact on film industry by dubious reviewers.