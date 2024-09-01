'Casting couch' in Kerala Congress? BJP accuses V D Satheesan of seeking sexual favours

As Kerala grapples with a #MeToo wave sparked by the release of the Hema Committee report, a Kerala Congress leader named Simi Rosebell has come forward accusing Opposition leader V D Satheesan of seeking sexual favours.

According to reports, she was denied positions within the party for failing to 'satisfy' Satheesan.

BJP Andhra Pradesh State Vice President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy took to X to level these allegations against Satheesan, citing Rosebell's reported comments.

He further wrote, "This isn’t an isolated incident—it's a disturbing reflection of the Congress party’s culture, where male leaders prey on women. No wonder many women are leaving the Congress."

A press release by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), meanwhile, stated that Rosebell had been expelled from the primary membership of the party for insulting female leaders before the media.