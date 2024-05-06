Cattle dies too after having nerium oleander soon after death of Alappuzha native who accidently ate toxic plant

Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of the death of a 24-year old lady who had accidentally consuming the flowers and leaves of Nerium oleander, a cow and a calf too died reportedly after consuming Nerium oleander leaves.

A woman hailing from Thengamam in Pathanamthitta said that her cow and calf became sick after ingesting leaves of Nerium oleander and subsequently died on Friday. The oleander leaves got mixed up with the grass collected from the neighbouring areas to feed the cattle.

District animal husbandry authorities conducted postmortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death.