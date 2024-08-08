Centre appoints committee to review Kerala's demand for declaring Wayanad landslides a national disaster

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a nine-member team to evaluate the extent of the destruction caused by the landslides.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday that the state was expecting a favourable decision from the Prime Minister on the Centre's assistance for rehabilitation of the landslide survivors.

The state has already requested the Centre to declare the landslides a national disaster, which prompted the MHA to appoint a team to evaluate the severity and extent of damage and and submit a report.

While the Army and Navy began to wind down search operations in a phased manner from Thursday, the state government has decided to carry out a search with the aid of the residents of the landslide-hit areas on Friday. Volunteers will be taken to the places where their houses are situated and rescue workers will carry out searches with their aid.