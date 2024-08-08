Centre appoints committee to review Kerala's demand for declaring Wayanad landslides a national disaster

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a nine-member team to evaluate the extent of the destruction caused by the landslides.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday that the state was expecting a favourable decision from the Prime Minister on the Centre's assistance for rehabilitation of the landslide survivors.
The state has already requested the Centre to declare the landslides a national disaster, which prompted the MHA to appoint a team to evaluate the severity and extent of damage and and submit a report.
While the Army and Navy began to wind down search operations in a phased manner from Thursday, the state government has decided to carry out a search with the aid of the residents of the landslide-hit areas on Friday. Volunteers will be taken to the places where their houses are situated and rescue workers will carry out searches with their aid.
So far 225 bodies and 195 body parts have been recovered. The number of missing persons is 131. Since there are chances of body parts of the same person being recovered from different spots, DNA examinations of all body parts are being carried out.
CM Vijayan also said that the government plans to continue with the searches. He also hailed the search ops by defence forces and other agencies.
Vjayan said that 91 government quarters had so far been identified for temporarily rehabilitating the survivors until a permanent rehabilitation arrangement is put in place. As many as 641 families, comprising of 1,942 individuals, are now in relief camps. All of them need to be provided temporary rehabilitation immediately, he said.
