Civets too bleeding cash-strapped Kerala exchequer

A top PWD official told DH that since the bungalows are decades old and most of them have tiled roofs, civets are entering. Hence proposals are given for renovation of the buildings to address the issue, said the official, who did not confirm whether the Rs. 49 lakh sanctioned now is for that purpose or not.

While speaking at the foundation stone laying for IAS officers' enclave in Thiruvananthapuram the other day, Vijayan lamented that even a glass of water could not be kept open in his official residence owing to civet menace and even ironed dresses were being damaged by civets by urinating. Many ministers were facing the problem, he said.

Already spending on renovation and sprucing up of ministers' houses, especially the Chief Minister's residence Cliff House, amidst the acute fiscal crunches of the state government often came under criticism. As per documents furnished by the government in the Assembly recently, around Rs. 1.85 crore was so far spent for various construction and maintenance works at the Cliff House over the last two and half years of the current government. It included around Rs. 37.5 lakhs for construction of cattle shed, cow dung pit and reconstruction of a damaged portion of compound, Rs. 29 lakh for enhancing security and Rs. 72 lakh for renovation of rest room of CM''s security guards and other staff at cliff house.