Communal campaign on CPM leader during Lok Sabha poll boomerangs on the Kerala party

However, a police report submitted before the High court that came out on Tuesday said that the campaign was found to be widely circulated in online platforms of CPM cadres. The police were also approaching the authorities of Facebook and WhatsApp through the court to find the exact source.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress alleged that the CPM's attempts to unleash a fake communal campaign need to be considered as a terror act. The CPM seems to be posing a challenge to the Sangh Parivar in unleashing communal campaigns, he said..

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan evaded a comment on the issue. He told reporters that he did not see the police report yet, but only came across media reports.

Shailaja said that she did not believe that the CPM workers would share such posts. She also said that it was improper that CPM leader and former MLA K K Lathika shared the post.

Meanwhile, workers of IUML's youth wing staged a protest at Kozhikode demanding action against the CPM leaders who unleashed a fake campaign.