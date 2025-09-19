<p>Thiruvanthapuram: A day ahead of the much hyped Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the Congress has stepped up allegations against the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) over the discrepancies in the weight of gold-plated covering at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.</p><p>Alleging that the CPI(M) government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages the Ayyappa temple are responsible for the 'gold theft' from Sabarimala, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the government and the board should give a clarification on the matter before holding the Ayyappa Sangamam, which is scheduled to be held tomorrow on the banks of holy Pamba river near Sabarimala.</p>.Global Ayyappa Conclave to discuss development projects worth Rs 1,000 cr for Sabarimala temple.<p>Even as the opposition gave notice for an adjournment motion on the matter in the Assembly on Friday, Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission citing that the matter was under court's consideration.</p><p>Satheesan said that earlier also matters pending before courts were discussed in the house. "Even as discussions were allowed on adjournment motions in the last three days, the ruling LDF wants to avoid discussion on the gold theft from Sabarimala even as they are bound to give a clarification," he said.</p>.Row over Sabarimala gold plating puts Kerala govt in tight spot ahead of Ayyappa conclave.<p>He also reiterated Congress's earlier stand that it would cooperate with the Ayyappa Sangamam only if the government clarifies whether it was ready to withdraw an affidavit submitted at the Supreme Court favouring the demand to abolish the restriction on entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the hill shrine. </p><p>The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered a probe into the drop of 4.541 kilogram in the weight of the gold plated copper cover of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols on the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. </p><p>The HC pointed out that the total weight of the gold cladded copper coverings was 42.8 kilograms before it was given for gold plating in August 2019. After the gold plating was done it came down to 38.258 kilogram. Bengaluru-based devotee Unnikrishnan Potti had sponsored the gold platting as an offering.</p>