Congress in Kerala fulfills dream of deceased party leader by constructing house worth Rs. 85 lakhs

Thiruvananthapuram: A Congress leader in Kerala who had even sold-off his house for constructing party office and worked as an insurance advisor to eke out a living has been paid back for his dedication by the party workers and supporters by fulfilling his dream of having a house for his family.

Satheesan Pacheni, who was Congress leader from Kannur, had an untimely death at the age of 54 two years back following a brain hemorrhage.

Only after his death many of his party colleagues came to know that Pacheni was working as insurance adviser for a bank to eke out a living for his family comprising wife and two children.

His dream of having a house was also remaining unfulfilled as he had to sell-off a house he purchased earlier for completing construction of the Kannur district Congress committee office building in 2018. He was then serving as the district president of the party.



Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, who handed over the key of the house to Pacheni's family on Wednesday, said that it was Pancheni's dedicated work for the Congress that prompted the party workers to wholeheartedly work for completing the constriction of the house swiftly. The two-storeyed house with around 3,000 square feet has been constructed on land owned by Pacheni at his native place near Taliparamba in Kannur.



Pacheni, who was born in a Communist family, entered politics through Congress's student outfit Kerala Students' Union.

He had contested Assembly elections against CPM top leaders like former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and incumbent state secretary M V Govindan, who was also his teacher. He contested in the Lok Sabha election from Palakkad in 2009, but lost by around 1,800 votes.