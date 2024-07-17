Congress in Kerala gears up for 2025 local body polls well in advance

Sources said that the trend reflected in favour of the Congress in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election would help the grand old party to stop the flow of its local leaders and workers to the BJP camps. Moreover, the rumbling among a large section in the CPI(M) and some coalition partners of the Left-front after the poll debacle, could be an advantage to the Congress in the local body polls as well as the 2026 Assembly polls.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi were among those who attended the meeting.

The 2025 local body election is considered to be a warm-up exercise ahead of 2026 Assembly polls. The state BJP also held a leadership meeting recently to take stock of its preparation for the local polls.