Congress in Kerala starts striking back at 'life-saving act'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress and Youth Congress in Kerala have started striking back at the CPM youth cadres who have been assaulting them for waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Tuesday, Congress-Youth Congress workers resisted the attack from CPM's youth activists of DYFI not just by hitting back but also by using pepper spray at them at Kollam.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that the party members would be forced to take the law into their own hands as the police were not taking action against the 'goons engaged by the Chief Minister' to assault Congress Youth Congress activists.

Even as video footage of Congress-Youth Congress workers who waved black flags at the Chief Minister being brutally beaten up by CPM-DYFI workers had come out, the Chief Minister was justifying those as 'life-saving acts' to protect the Congress - Youth Congress activists from being hit by his vehicle. The Chief Minister's security personnel could also be seen beating up the Congress activists in some places.

The Congress-Youth Congress is staging protests in front of all police stations on Wednesday. A major protest march to state police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram led by Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran is also planned on December 23, the day on which the government's ongoing mass outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas' culminates.