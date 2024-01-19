Congress not to join Kerala CM-led stir against Centre in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala has decided not to join the stir to be led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi on February 8.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister that the state government's corruption, inefficiency and extravagance were also reasons for the fiscal crisis of the state government. Moreover, the date for the stir was decided without discussing with the UDF.
The CM had held a meeting with the opposition leader on January 15 to seek support for the stir. The opposition maintained that it could not fully agree to the government's narrative that Central policies were the sole reason for the fiscal crisis of the state.
Satheesan also flayed that even as the Opposition had pointed out a series of flaws in the state's fiscal management, the state government did not consider those. UDF MPs had earlier called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and taken up problems caused by the Centre to state's finances, he said.