Congress not to join Kerala CM-led stir against Centre in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala has decided not to join the stir to be led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi on February 8.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister that the state government's corruption, inefficiency and extravagance were also reasons for the fiscal crisis of the state government. Moreover, the date for the stir was decided without discussing with the UDF.