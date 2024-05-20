Congress smells a rat in CPM's delimitation move in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A move by the CPM government in Kerala to increase the number of local body wards by around 1,200 more has triggered concerns in the Congress camps.

A meeting of the state cabinet on Monday was learnt to have decided to promulgate an ordinance in this regard. Since the model code of conduct is still in place an official announcement is yet to be announced.

Congress are concerned that the delimitation move being initiated just one year ahead of the local body polls could be aimed at re-fixing boundaries of local body wards in such a manner that the CPM and other left-parties could win maximum number of seats.