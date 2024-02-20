Congress steps up attack against Pinarayi Vijayan over political murder and allegation against daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress led United Democratic Front in Kerala is stepping up attack against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the murder of dissident CPM leader T P Chandrasekhar in 2012 as well as the allegations against his daughter.
With Kerala HC on Monday finding the involvement of more local leaders of CPM in the brutal killing of T P Chandrasekharan, Congress alleges that the involvement of Vijayan, who was the then CPM state secretary, in the murder conspiracy was becoming more clear.
The recent order of the Karnataka high court rejecting Vijayan's daughter Veena T's plea to stall the probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office against her Bengaluru-based firm's deals with a Kochi-based controversial mining firm is also being raised by the Congress to accuse Vijayan.
Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said that there was no chance that CPM activists and local leaders carried out a political murder without the party state leadership's knowledge. Hence an in depth probe into the conspiracy could finally lead to Vijayan, he said.
Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan posed a set of questions seeking clarification from Vijayan regarding the funds received by his daughter and her firm from the controversial mining firm. He also accused Vijayan of making misleading statements in the Assembly on the matter.
