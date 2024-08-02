Congress to build over 100 houses in Wayanad after landslides, says Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the Congress family will construct over 100 houses for rehabilitating the landslide victims of Wayanad.

Rahul was speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials of the district administration and the panchayat, along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders.

The official briefed them about the number of deaths, the houses destroyed and their strategies to search for and rescue people.

Rahul later said that the landslide was a terrible tragedy that Kerala ever witnessed. Hence it needs to be considered a different type of tragedy and needs to be treated differently. The matter would be raised with the Centre as well as the Kerala government, he said.

Lot of the survivors said that they did not want to return to the landslide hit areas. Hence they need to be rehabilitated in a safe area, he added.