Mockery of democracy: Congress, UDF slam Kerala Governor's brief policy address in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress and the opposition UDF led by it on Thursday termed as a 'mockery of democracy' and an 'insult to the Assembly' the unprecedented manner in which Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan very briefly read out the government's customary policy address in the House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said that reading out only the last paragraph of the policy address amounted to 'contempt' towards the Assembly.

"It was also a contempt and neglect towards the Constitutional directives and rules of the Assembly. We are indicating our strong protest against the same. It was a pitiful ending to the political drama of the state government and the Governor," Satheesan told the media after the conclusion of the policy address.