Controversial luxury bus purchase by Kerala cabinet sparks outrage

The luxury bus triggered much criticism especially since the state was facing acute financial crunches and even social welfare pensions of Rs 1,600 to over 60 lakh beneficiaries were pending for four months. Moreover, the opposition parties have been alleging that the public outreach programme was a political campaign of the left-front ahead of the Lok Sabha election.



The bus with around 25 seats has facilities like a washroom.



State transport minister Antony Raju justified the move stating that the bus was aimed at avoiding escort and pilot vehicles for the Chief Minister and each minister. The bus would be later used for tourism purposes, he said.