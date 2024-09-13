Court in Kerala restrains making of spin-off films based on 'Minnal Murali'

Thiruvananthapuram: A court in Kerala has restrained the production and making of graphic novels or spin-off films featuring the characters of the popular Malayalam film Minnal Murali.
The court maintained that production, distribution and commercialisation of characters, graphic novels, merchandise or spin-off films or exploitation in any matter of Minnal Murali characters until further orders will amount to infringing the copyright.
A district court in Kochi issued the interim injunction considering a petition of the movie writers Arun A and Justin Mathew. Production firm Weekend Blockbusters, Netflix India, Amar Chitra Katha, Spirit Media and producer Sophia Paul are among the respondents.
A new Malayalam movie was recently announced with reference to the character Minnal Murali. This provoked the writers to move court. The court posted the case to October 17 for further proceedings.
Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali released in 2021 tells the story of a tailor gaining supernatural powers after a lightning struck him. It was directed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.
