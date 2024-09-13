Court in Kerala restrains making of spin-off films based on 'Minnal Murali'

Thiruvananthapuram: A court in Kerala has restrained the production and making of graphic novels or spin-off films featuring the characters of the popular Malayalam film Minnal Murali.

The court maintained that production, distribution and commercialisation of characters, graphic novels, merchandise or spin-off films or exploitation in any matter of Minnal Murali characters until further orders will amount to infringing the copyright.

A district court in Kochi issued the interim injunction considering a petition of the movie writers Arun A and Justin Mathew. Production firm Weekend Blockbusters, Netflix India, Amar Chitra Katha, Spirit Media and producer Sophia Paul are among the respondents.