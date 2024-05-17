CPI(M) MP John Brittas denies claims of taking initiative to settle secretariat siege against Chandy in 2013

Kannur(Kerala): Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Friday denied a reported claim that he, on behalf of CPI(M) leaders, had taken the initiative to settle a massive secretariat siege organised by the party a decade ago in which the resignation of then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was sought.

Brittas claimed that it was some Congress leaders who had intervened to settle the strike, which had virtually paralysed the functioning of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for a few days in August 2013.

CPI(M) Kannur District Secretary M V Jayarajan also rejected the claim by a senior journalist.

The journalist in an article on the solar scam protest published in the weekly magazine Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, claimed it was the initiative of Brittas, who was the head of a CPI(M)-run TV channel, to settle the controversial agitation held by the CPI(M) when Pinarayi Vijayan was the state secretary of the party.