CPI(M)'s decision to keep off from I.N.D.I.A coordination committee not due to pressure, says Pinarayi Vijayan

He was responding to questions regarding allegations of his IT entrepreneur daughter's business deals with a controversial mining firm in Kerala.

"You have been trying to tarnish my image for quite some time. Now you are dragging my family into controversies. You go ahead with that. My image can't be tarnished with such efforts," he said.

Vijayan reiterated the allegation that it was due to political reasons that the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board mentioned his name in a report regarding his daughter's business deal. He also said that he did not accept any funds from the controversial mining firm.

Vijayan said that he did not deliberately avoid press conferences over the last seven months. He had some health issues in between, he said.