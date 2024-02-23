CPM local leader hacked to death in Kerala; police suspect personal rivalry

Thiruvananthapuram: A local leader of the ruling CPM in Kerala was murdered at Koyilandy in Kozhikode on Thursday night.

The suspect surrendered before the police. The cops now suspect that personal rivalry was the provocation for the crime.

The deceased has been identified as CPM Koyilandy town local committee secretary P V Sathyanathan. He was 66.

The suspect, identified as Abhilash, 33, surrendered before the police.

Abhilash hacked Sathyanathan using a sharp weapon while the latter was watching a music concert at a temple festival. Sathyanathan succumbed to four severe wounds in the attack. Though he was rushed to hospital, his life could not be saved, the police said.