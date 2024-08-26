'Creepy or friendly'? Kochi woman shares bus conductor blocked way after she refused to share her number

The next day, she shared, the man again came up to say hi, to which she just nodded. However, later when she was trying to get off at her stop, the conductor, "blocked the way for her to get out of the seat." Another female passenger sitting next to her had to push the conductor for the woman to get off the bus.

"In whatever interaction he has had with me. I have been polite and mostly replied in one word or so. Also he’s not a young man. He is for sure in his late forties or early fifties. Should I be concerned or am I just looking into things too much?" the woman ended her post with the query.

The post has garnered more than 250 upvotes and over 130 comments in three days, with most users labelling the conductor's behavior as "creepy".

One of the users wrote, "The starting didn't seem creepy but towards the end of what you described, it surely is. If he blocked your way nd someone else had to push him out, thats suspicious af. Stay safe mam."

"Very few men would touch/poke a girl unless they were friends. And a 40s man asking for your number is definitely crossing boundaries. Stay clear of this guy," commented another.

One of the users also suggested the woman take another bus and wrote, "Yes, he is being creepy for sure. Probably avoid him by taking another bus." The user later changed their stance and wrote, "No need to take another bus, confront him next time and make it clear hes being intrusive."

Some users also shared similar personal experiences under the post.