Death of youth festival judge triggers political row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a judge of Kerala University's recent youth festival has snowballed into a political row with the ruling CPM and its student outfit Student's Federation of India on the defensive.
In what is suspected as a suicide, P N Shaji, who was a judge at the 'Margamkali' traditional dance event was found dead in his house in Kannur district on Wednesday.
Shaji had been facing a police probe over a bribery allegation at the youth festival.
It was mentioned in a note recovered from his house that he did not indulge in any malpractice. His family members suspected that he was assaulted and was very upset over the "baseless" allegation against him.
The SFI-led university union was in charge of conducting the youth festival. Following bribery allegations, the youth festival witnessed tension. Subsequently Kerala University vice chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal directed to suspend the festival on Monday and stayed the announcement of results of several events.
A police case was registered in connection with the allegations and Shaji and two others were held on Saturday. They were later released on bail.
While Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran alleged that SFI was responsible for the judge's death, state higher education minister R Bindu said that some students who intruded into the festival's conduct created problems.
