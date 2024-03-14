Death of youth festival judge triggers political row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a judge of Kerala University's recent youth festival has snowballed into a political row with the ruling CPM and its student outfit Student's Federation of India on the defensive.

In what is suspected as a suicide, P N Shaji, who was a judge at the 'Margamkali' traditional dance event was found dead in his house in Kannur district on Wednesday.

Shaji had been facing a police probe over a bribery allegation at the youth festival.

It was mentioned in a note recovered from his house that he did not indulge in any malpractice. His family members suspected that he was assaulted and was very upset over the "baseless" allegation against him.