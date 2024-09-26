Defiant Anvar steps up attack on Kerala CM for protecting 'corrupt' IPS officer, secretary

Anvar, who was till recently a close confidant of Vijayan, was agitated over Vijayan's critical remarks against him the other day. Hence he stepped up the attack, defying a request of the CPI(M) state leadership to stop open attacks against the government.



Anvar, who is MLA of Nilambur in Malappuram, said that he would not quit the MLA post, but would keep off from the CPI(M) parliamentary party meeting. He also said that he will soon hold a public meeting to make clear his political stand.



Already there were also speculations that Anvar, who was a former Congress member, may return to the Congress party.



Anvar accused Vijayan of creating trouble at Thrissur pooram to help the BJP win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. He said that Vijayan ditched him by not taking action against IPS officer ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar and political secretary P Sasi even as he detailed to him about a series of illegal acts of the two.