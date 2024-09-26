Defiant Anvar steps up attack on Kerala CM for protecting 'corrupt' IPS officer, secretary

Thiruvanathapuram: CPI(M)-backed independent MLA in Kerala P V Anvar on Thursday stepped up his attack against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government by accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of protecting 'corrupt IPS officer and political secretary' for his personal gains.
In a two hour long press conference, Anvar said that Vijayan could become the last chief minister of Communist Party in the state and he has no moral right to hold the home portfolio anymore.
Anvar, who was till recently a close confidant of Vijayan, was agitated over Vijayan's critical remarks against him the other day. Hence he stepped up the attack, defying a request of the CPI(M) state leadership to stop open attacks against the government.
Anvar, who is MLA of Nilambur in Malappuram, said that he would not quit the MLA post, but would keep off from the CPI(M) parliamentary party meeting. He also said that he will soon hold a public meeting to make clear his political stand.
Already there were also speculations that Anvar, who was a former Congress member, may return to the Congress party.
Anvar accused Vijayan of creating trouble at Thrissur pooram to help the BJP win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. He said that Vijayan ditched him by not taking action against IPS officer ADGP (law and order) M R Ajithkumar and political secretary P Sasi even as he detailed to him about a series of illegal acts of the two.
"Pinarayi is under the control of a vested interest group. Even senior CPI(M) leaders were not having any voice. Vijayan was trying to promote his son-in-law and public works minister Mohammed Riyas, " Anvar alleged.
Reiterating his earlier allegations of the IPS officer's involvement in gold smuggling, Anvar challenged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation into 188 gold smuggling cases through Kozhikode international airport that were nabbed by the police. He said he will also move the High Court with the allegations against the government.
Published 26 September 2024, 17:02 IST