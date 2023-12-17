Efficiency of Kerala's health system helped in spotting new Covid variant, says Minister Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the presence of Covid's new sub-variant was confirmed in the state owing to the efficiency of the state's health system.

JN.1, a fast-growing sub-variant of Covid-19, was detected in a person in Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday confirmed the matter.

Kerala has been witnessing a spike in Covid cases over the last few weeks. According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of the 1,701 Covid cases in the country as on Sunday, 1,523 are from Kerala. Four Covid deaths were also reported in Kerala during the month.

The minister assured that there was no need for much concern about the new variant as it has been detected in the country earlier.