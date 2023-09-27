Electric trap set for wild boar kills two children in Kerala's Palakkad

By Tuesday evening, their bodies were found buried in a nearby farmland.

Upon interrogation, the land owner, identified as Anantha kumar, was learnt to have told the police that the two died after suffering electric shock from an electric trap he had set up due to wild boar menace.

He informed police that the two were found dead on Monday morning, and after he got scared, he buried the bodies.

Palakkad district police chief R Anand said that the land owner confessed that he buried the body owing to fear. He also tried to destroy evidence like the illegal electric trap.