Eminent writer M T Vasudevan Nair makes a veiled attack against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: In what is considered as a veiled attack against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, noted writer M T Vasudevan Nair has said that Kerala's first Chief Minister and Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad never entertained hero worships and strived to do away with the perception that there are a few to govern and the majority are to be governed.
The Jnanpith laureate said that the philosophy that getting power is a greater opportunity to serve the people was buried long back.
Politics has become a recognised path to gain power. Power could lead to dominance or even totalitarianism.
MT, as he is popularly known, also said that a crowd could be excited easily and they could become admirers. No socio-cultural or political leaders are admitting their faults.
MT made the remarks while sharing the stage with Pinarayi Vijayan at the inauguration of Kerala Literature Festival organised by DC Books at Kozhikode on Thursday. Even as MT did not name Vijayan, it is widely assumed as a veiled attack on VIjayan as the latter has been facing criticisms of entertaining hero worship and following totalitarianism approach of governance.