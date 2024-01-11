Eminent writer M T Vasudevan Nair makes a veiled attack against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: In what is considered as a veiled attack against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, noted writer M T Vasudevan Nair has said that Kerala's first Chief Minister and Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad never entertained hero worships and strived to do away with the perception that there are a few to govern and the majority are to be governed.

The Jnanpith laureate said that the philosophy that getting power is a greater opportunity to serve the people was buried long back.

Politics has become a recognised path to gain power. Power could lead to dominance or even totalitarianism.