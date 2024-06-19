EPS rules out Sasikala and OPS’ reentry into AIADMK

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday ruled out admitting expelled leaders V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam into the party, amid repeated statements by the duo appealing for unification of the factions before the 2026 assembly polls.

Palaniswami also mocked his former boss Sasikala’s statement that it was time for her “reenter” the political space after a gap of years. “What does this mean? This is not like joining a company after taking a break for three years. In 2021, she said she was quitting politics but now she says she will reenter,” Palaniswami said.

“She says the AIADMK has to be saved. Who saved AIADMK all these years? Who was guarding the party? It is the party cadre,” Palaniswami said.