Expert panel moots stringent regulation in Kerala's Idukki to avert man-animal conflict

Thiruvananthapuram: An expert committee appointed by the Kerala High Court has recommended stringent restrictions and regulations of tourism activities in the forest areas of the popular tourist spot Idukki in Kerala in order to avert man-animal conflicts.

The recommendations have not gone down well especially with the high-range farmers as well as the tourism sector.

The expert committee was formed in view of the row over wild elephant 'Arikomban' that was translocated from Chinnakanal region near Munnar tourist spot of Idukki last year after it frequently entered human settlements and caused destruction.

The expert committee recommended that an elephant pathway should be maintained from Devikulam to Anayirankal. It has triggered concerns that two tribal colonies along the stretch will have to be relocated. It could also affect some resorts and plantations close to the stretch; sources point out.

The committee's recommendation to impose night traffic restrictions for tourists in the interior roads of Chinnakanal region has triggered concerns among the local residents and tourism industry. The committee also recommended strict regulations on jeeps carrying out off-road trips in the forest regions. At present 187 jeeps are conducting off road trips in the region.