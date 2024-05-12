Expert panel moots stringent regulation in Kerala's Idukki to avert man-animal conflict

Thiruvananthapuram: An expert committee appointed by the Kerala High Court has recommended stringent restrictions and regulations of tourism activities in the forest areas of the popular tourist spot Idukki in Kerala in order to avert man-animal conflicts.
The recommendations have not gone down well especially with the high-range farmers as well as the tourism sector.
The expert committee was formed in view of the row over wild elephant 'Arikomban' that was translocated from Chinnakanal region near Munnar tourist spot of Idukki last year after it frequently entered human settlements and caused destruction.
The expert committee recommended that an elephant pathway should be maintained from Devikulam to Anayirankal. It has triggered concerns that two tribal colonies along the stretch will have to be relocated. It could also affect some resorts and plantations close to the stretch; sources point out.
The committee's recommendation to impose night traffic restrictions for tourists in the interior roads of Chinnakanal region has triggered concerns among the local residents and tourism industry. The committee also recommended strict regulations on jeeps carrying out off-road trips in the forest regions. At present 187 jeeps are conducting off road trips in the region.
The panel also stressed the need for proper garbage treatment by shops as well as hotels and resorts as unscientific disposal of garbage often attracted wild animals to human settlements.
The committee also suggested measures like installing solar fencing and early warning systems on movement of wild animals towards human settlements. Proper protection to ration shops in the region and regulations in timings of ration shops close to forest regions are among the recommendations.
Kerala Independent Farmers' Association (KIFA) said in a social media post that many of the recommendations would hit the life of high-range farmers, especially the restriction on night traffic.
A member of the committee said that it did not recommend any measures that affected the genuine livelihood of the people. It is quite natural that each sector like farmers and tourism operators would protest against any regulations that could affect them. Hence a political will of the government is important to ensure that regulations are made to avoid man-animal conflicts.
Additional principal chief conservator of forest Pramod G Krishnan, former additional principal chief conservator of forest O P Kaler, M Ananda of the Nature Conservation Foundation and Care Earth Trust chairman Dr P S Easa are the member of the committee and an amicus curiae appointed by the court Ramesh Babu is its convenor.
The High Court is likely to give directives to the government based on the recommendations.