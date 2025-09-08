Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

First church in India dedicated to teen saint Carlo Acutis consecrated in Kerala's Palikkara

The church, built on land owned by the diocese, was completed within a few months after construction began in April this year.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 06:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 06:46 IST
India NewsKeralaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us