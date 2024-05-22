Fish farmers of Kochi up in arms against mass fish deaths due to river pollution

Thiruvananthapuram: Kochi in Kerala on Wednesday witnessed scores of fish farmers marching to the office of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) with dead fishes to protest against the mass killing of fishes in their farms allegedly owing to pollution of the Periyar river.

Agitated farmers threw dead fishes to the compound of the PCB accusing the officials of lapses in checking the pollution of the river.

Unchecked flow of effluent from the nearby industries was suspected to have led to the death of fishes in large numbers. Fishes in around 150 cage farms along the Periyar river were found dead from Monday night onwards. Many farms were due for farming and hence the total loss could be several crores, the agitated farmers said.

Local fish farmers, particularly those involved in cage farming, reported significant losses amounting to several lakhs due to the mass fish deaths.

The dead fish were found in large numbers in fish farms across panchayats such as Varapuzha, Kadamakkudy, and Cheranalloor near here since Tuesday.