Five children orphaned in Wayanad landslides

Thiruvananthapuram: At least five children so far found have been found to have lost both their parents, while six others lost either their father or mother in the landslides that ravaged Wayanad last week.
Government sources said that the children who lost both parents included kids aged five aged and above. Some of them suffered injuries and are under treatment. They are now under the care of relatives. A government decision on the future parenting of these orphaned children is expected soon.
Already many couples have volunteered to take care of children who were orphaned in the devastating landslides. There were also misleading social media campaigns claiming that children who had been orphaned in the natural calamity would be given to couples for foster care.
The government, however, has warned of stringent action against such misleading campaigns.
Government sources also said that any child could be handed over to any couple by following the due adoption process through the Central Adoption Resource Authority.
Meanwhile, the government is offering counselling sessions as well as holding camps for children who survived the calamity. Many children are yet to recover of the trauma of the landslide.
Education minister V Sivankutty, who visited the landslide-ravaged spot on Tuesday, said that steps to resume the education of the students of the two schools affected by the landslide would be taken soon by re-assigning the students to other nearby schools. Steps to supply books and other study materials to the students are progressing.
Published 06 August 2024, 15:09 IST