Five children orphaned in Wayanad landslides

Thiruvananthapuram: At least five children so far found have been found to have lost both their parents, while six others lost either their father or mother in the landslides that ravaged Wayanad last week.

Government sources said that the children who lost both parents included kids aged five aged and above. Some of them suffered injuries and are under treatment. They are now under the care of relatives. A government decision on the future parenting of these orphaned children is expected soon.

Already many couples have volunteered to take care of children who were orphaned in the devastating landslides. There were also misleading social media campaigns claiming that children who had been orphaned in the natural calamity would be given to couples for foster care.