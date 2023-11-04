Food vlogger found dead at his residence in Kerala

The vlogger was part of Eat Kochi Eat, a popular online platform for foodies in which they introduce the least explored food joints in the city.

"We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul," the official page of Eat Kochi Eat posted on Instagram.